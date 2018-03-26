BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (BKCC) Director Meridee Moore Acquires 125,000 Shares

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Director Meridee Moore purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ BKCC) traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.99. 400,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.51, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.78. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $7.88.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 257.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKCC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,302,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,345,000 after buying an additional 165,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,086,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 707,095 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 841,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 521,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 643,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 385,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 37,804 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities.

