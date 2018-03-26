Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $17.84 or 0.00217761 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $90.48 million and approximately $86,191.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001129 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00019456 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009249 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,071,637 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is not possible to buy Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

