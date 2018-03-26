Blue Buffalo Pet Products (BUFF) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ: BUFF) is one of 19 public companies in the “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Blue Buffalo Pet Products to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Blue Buffalo Pet Products alerts:

94.8% of Blue Buffalo Pet Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of shares of all “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Blue Buffalo Pet Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of shares of all “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Buffalo Pet Products and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Buffalo Pet Products 2 7 5 0 2.21 Blue Buffalo Pet Products Competitors 98 573 700 33 2.48

Blue Buffalo Pet Products currently has a consensus price target of $34.64, suggesting a potential downside of 12.97%. As a group, “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies have a potential upside of 25.09%. Given Blue Buffalo Pet Products’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Buffalo Pet Products has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Buffalo Pet Products has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Buffalo Pet Products’ peers have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Buffalo Pet Products and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Buffalo Pet Products $1.27 billion $193.52 million 41.03 Blue Buffalo Pet Products Competitors $7.93 billion $546.24 million 9.03

Blue Buffalo Pet Products’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Buffalo Pet Products. Blue Buffalo Pet Products is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Buffalo Pet Products and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Buffalo Pet Products 15.18% 77.83% 24.37% Blue Buffalo Pet Products Competitors 7.50% 77.93% 7.58%

Summary

Blue Buffalo Pet Products peers beat Blue Buffalo Pet Products on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Blue Buffalo Pet Products

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., through its subsidiary, Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd., operates as a pet food company in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. It develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines. The company sells its products to retail partners and distributors in specialty channels, including national pet superstore chains, regional pet store chains, neighborhood pet stores, farm and feed stores, e-commerce retailers, military outlets, hardware stores, and veterinary clinics and hospitals. Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wilton, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Buffalo Pet Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.