BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $295,000 in Discovery Inc (DISCA) Stock

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,729,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,758,000 after acquiring an additional 123,603 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,030,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,433,000 after purchasing an additional 56,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,881,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,058,000 after purchasing an additional 383,048 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,029,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,270,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares during the period. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discovery to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) opened at $21.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a market cap of $8,050.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery Inc has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $30.25.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Discovery Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $61,909.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,640 shares in the company, valued at $882,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 16,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $367,141.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,598.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $913,006. Corporate insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

