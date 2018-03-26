Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, “Bojangles, Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. Bojangles’, Inc. is based in North Carolina. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bojangles from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bojangles from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bojangles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bojangles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bojangles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of Bojangles stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 219,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,710. Bojangles has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $494.90, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Bojangles had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Bojangles will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOJA. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bojangles in the fourth quarter worth $11,842,000. Price Michael F acquired a new position in shares of Bojangles in the fourth quarter worth $5,546,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bojangles by 1,301.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 390,547 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Bojangles in the fourth quarter worth $3,221,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Bojangles by 992.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 273,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 248,016 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bojangles’, Inc is a restaurant operator and franchisor. The Company offers food made from its Southern recipes. The Company’s menu includes its made-from-scratch, buttermilk biscuits baked fresh every 20 minutes; its fresh, never-frozen bone-in fried chicken; its fixin’s; its Bo-Smart menu featuring items, such as salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, roasted chicken bites and fat-free green beans; its freshly baked and delicious sweets menu, and its Legendary Iced Tea.

