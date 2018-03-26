Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $4.74 Million in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) Stock

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 221,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of DSW as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DSW by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DSW by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DSW by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DSW by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DSW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DSW from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating on shares of DSW in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

DSW Inc. (NYSE DSW) opened at $21.58 on Monday. DSW Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,726.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. DSW had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that DSW Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from DSW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. DSW’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

About DSW

DSW Inc is a footwear retailer. The Company offers an assortment of brand name dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. The Company operates through two segments: the DSW segment (DSW), which includes DSW stores and dsw.com, and the Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment.

