Bremer Trust National Association Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2018

Bremer Trust National Association decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Whitnell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ AMZN) opened at $1,495.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $724,011.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.18, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $833.50 and a 52 week high of $1,617.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr cut shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,129.92 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,477.78.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total transaction of $2,908,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total transaction of $795,502.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,553,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

