Broadcom (BRCM) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.05

Press coverage about Broadcom (NASDAQ:BRCM) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Broadcom earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the semiconductor manufacturer an impact score of 46.703845330978 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Goldman Sachs set a $336.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Corporation (Broadcom) provides semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications. The Company offers a portfolio of system-on-a-chip solutions (SoCs) that deliver voice, video, data and multimedia connectivity in the home, office and mobile environments. The Company’s solutions are used globally by manufacturers and are embedded in an array of communications products.

