Brokerages Anticipate Cabot Corp (CBT) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.02. Cabot posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cabot.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Cabot had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cabot to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Northcoast Research set a $75.00 target price on Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cabot by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,834,000 after buying an additional 1,052,224 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,363,000 after buying an additional 152,988 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,504,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,930,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cabot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,622,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,070,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,302. Cabot has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3,692.98, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/brokerages-anticipate-cabot-corp-cbt-to-announce-1-00-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The Company operates through four business segments: reinforcement materials, performance chemicals, purification solutions and specialty fluids. Reinforcement materials’ rubber grade carbon blacks are used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which they are incorporated.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot (CBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.