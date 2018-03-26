Brokerages Anticipate RadiSys Co. (RSYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.51 Million

Brokerages expect RadiSys Co. (NASDAQ:RSYS) to announce $22.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RadiSys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.20 million. RadiSys reported sales of $37.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadiSys will report full-year sales of $22.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $90.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $98.75 million per share, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $102.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RadiSys.

Get RadiSys alerts:

RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. RadiSys had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.41%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RSYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadiSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RadiSys in a research report on Monday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of RadiSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RadiSys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. RadiSys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

RSYS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. 648,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,007. RadiSys has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RadiSys by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,094,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 573,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RadiSys by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 49,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RadiSys by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 47,538 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of RadiSys by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 454,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 197,342 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of RadiSys by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 38.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Brokerages Anticipate RadiSys Co. (RSYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.51 Million” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/brokerages-anticipate-radisys-co-rsys-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-22-51-million.html.

RadiSys Company Profile

Radisys Corporation (Radisys) is a services acceleration company. The Company’s application aware traffic distribution platforms, real-time media processing products and wireless access technologies enable service providers to virtualize and monetize their networks. The Company’s products and services are organized into two segments: Software-Systems, and Embedded Products and Hardware Services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadiSys (RSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadiSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadiSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.