Brokerages Expect Tintri (TNTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.80 Million

Analysts expect that Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) will report $20.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tintri’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.50 million and the highest is $21.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tintri will report full year sales of $20.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.20 million to $107.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $116.27 million per share, with estimates ranging from $111.90 million to $124.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tintri.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tintri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tintri in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tintri and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tintri from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 645,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $3,575,698.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tintri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tintri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tintri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Tintri by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tintri by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 35,547 shares during the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $2.52. 375,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,502. Tintri has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Tintri Company Profile

Tintri, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform to organizations and cloud service providers. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform combines cloud management software, Web services and a range of all-flash storage systems. Its enterprise cloud platform is based on its Tintri CONNECT Web services architecture, which is designed to work like public cloud architecture using Web services.

