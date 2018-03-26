Brokerages Set Gocompare.Com Group PLC (GOCO) Target Price at $129.25

Shares of Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 129.25 ($1.79).

GOCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.07) price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 125 ($1.73) to GBX 140 ($1.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.66) price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($2.00) price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 106 ($1.46) to GBX 112 ($1.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other news, insider Ashley Steel bought 47,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £49,746.32 ($68,729.37). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 73,099 shares of company stock worth $5,009,490.

Shares of Gocompare.Com Group (GOCO) traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 114.40 ($1.58). The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,491. The firm has a market cap of $480.26 and a P/E ratio of 1,906.67. Gocompare.Com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 84.62 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 120 ($1.66).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

About Gocompare.Com Group

Gocompare.com Group plc is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is providing an insurance price and product comparison Website. Its segments include Insurance and Strategic Initiatives. It operates a United Kingdom-based price and product comparison Website, Gocompare.com. Gocompare.com offers an online service that enables consumers to compare the prices and features of products.

