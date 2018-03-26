Brokerages Set Lennox International Inc. (LII) Target Price at $205.38

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.88.

Several research firms recently commented on LII. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Lennox International alerts:

LII stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.70. 332,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,346.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $160.18 and a 52 week high of $223.05.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $891.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.85 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 1,465.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total value of $1,267,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 12,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,721,465.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,360 shares in the company, valued at $38,679,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,871 shares of company stock worth $13,263,390. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 66,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $4,954,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/brokerages-set-lennox-international-inc-lii-target-price-at-205-38.html.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc is a provider of climate control solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) markets. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling; Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.