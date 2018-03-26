Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (STN) Price Target at $40.00

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Stantec (NYSE STN) traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. 34,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stantec has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $2,917.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Stantec had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc is a provider of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors. The Company’s operates through four segments Consulting Services-Canada, Consulting Services-United States, Consulting Services-Global and Construction Services.

