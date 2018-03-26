Brokerages Set Walmart Inc (WMT) Price Target at $101.82

Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.71 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer set a $93.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 11,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 11,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart (NYSE WMT) traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,365,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,325,070. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $264,155.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.61%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

