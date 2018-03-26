Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Position Boosted by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 38,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) opened at $50.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $248,667.89, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS set a $63.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Wells Fargo Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

