Bytecent (CRYPTO:BYC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5,370.00

Bytecent (CURRENCY:BYC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Bytecent has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Bytecent coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00005670 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecent has a total market cap of $987,175.00 and $5,370.00 worth of Bytecent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytecent Coin Profile

Bytecent (BYC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2014. Bytecent’s total supply is 2,054,056 coins. Bytecent’s official Twitter account is @Bytecent_BYC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecent’s official website is bytecent.com. Bytecent’s official message board is byctalk.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “There have been hundreds of digital currencies that have launched worldwide, and more than ninety-eight percent of the digital currencies launched have failed for one reason or another. The Bytecent project was conceived to bring sanity back to an industry that has drifted away from the core principles set forth with the original Bitcoin project. Bytecent is not just another digital currency in a sea of many; it is a philosophy born out of necessity. The goal of this project is to reinvent digital currencies from the manner that wallets are distributed and installed, to the method that coins are earned and spent. Bytecent is the first user-friendly digital currency designed from the ground up to be as easy as sending an email. If you can point and click a mouse, you can use Bytecent. Bytecent is the first user-friendly digital currency designed from the ground up to be as easy as sending an email. If you can point and click a mouse, you can use Bytecent. Unlike with other digital currencies, Bytecent does not require any special hardware or configurations to mine. Simply download the software, install it, and begin mining today! “Mining” is lingo for discovering new Bytecent, similar to panning for gold. In actuality, mining is simply the process used to verify Bytecent transactions on the network.There are approximately 1440 coins generated per day, so finding new Bytecent can take a few hours or a few days depending on the speed of your computer. Mining Bytecent is fun and allows anyone with no mining experience or technical knowhow to begin mining immediately! Similar to conventional currencies, Bytecent is a currency that can be used to buy goods and services. You can offer your goods or services in return for payment in Bytecent. “

Buying and Selling Bytecent

Bytecent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Bytecent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecent must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecent using one of the exchanges listed above.

