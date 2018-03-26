CacheCoin Price Hits $0.0231 on Top Exchanges (CACH)

CacheCoin (CURRENCY:CACH) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One CacheCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. CacheCoin has a market cap of $96,881.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of CacheCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CacheCoin has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.85 or 0.01801720 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005053 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015747 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001158 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00022772 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002370 BTC.

CacheCoin Coin Profile

CacheCoin (CURRENCY:CACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. CacheCoin’s total supply is 4,195,132 coins. CacheCoin’s official website is www.cachecoin.cc. The Reddit community for CacheCoin is /r/cachecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CacheCoin’s official Twitter account is @CACHeCoin.

Buying and Selling CacheCoin

CacheCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy CacheCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CacheCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CacheCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

