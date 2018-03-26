CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CACI. Zacks Investment Research lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on CACI International from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Noble Financial lowered CACI International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.45.

CACI International stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $148.10. The company had a trading volume of 139,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,614.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. CACI International has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $159.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. analysts predict that CACI International will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $711,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $44,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,294 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,412 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of CACI International by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 19,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of CACI International by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of CACI International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $10,834,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc is a simulation technology company. The Company provides information solutions and services. The Company operates through two segments: domestic operations and international operations. It serves clients in the United States federal government and commercial markets, primarily throughout North America and internationally on behalf of the United States customers, as well as in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

