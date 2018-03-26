Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cadence Design Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.7881582613658 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ CDNS) traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.46. 2,808,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,074. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $10,290.77, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $40,074.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 40,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $1,544,028.02. Following the transaction, the president now owns 403,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,546,534.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,016,878. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides solutions that enable its customers to design electronic products. The Company’s product categories include Functional Verification, Digital integrated circuits (IC) Design and Signoff, Custom IC Design and Verification, System Interconnect and Analysis, and intellectual property (IP).

