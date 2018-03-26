Insider Selling: Caleres (CAL) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $63,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,026.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Caleres (CAL) traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 246,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,390.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. Caleres has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $34.34.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $702.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.61 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 3.13%. Caleres’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. UBS downgraded Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Caleres has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Caleres by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 150,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 29,559 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the third quarter worth $382,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 7.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Caleres by 31.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc, a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. The company operates retail shoe stores primarily under the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer names, which offer brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr.

