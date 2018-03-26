California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.45% of Investors Real Estate Trust worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 67,497.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 303,739 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 123,850 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 339.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 167,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 129,503 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 740,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares during the period. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE IRET) opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $607.39, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

In related news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,696.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Dance bought 9,000 shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $45,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,811.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 62,400 shares of company stock valued at $376,510. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

Investors Real Estate Trust Profile

Investors Real Estate Trust is a self-advised equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s business consists of owning and operating income-producing real estate properties. Its segments include Multifamily, Healthcare and All Other. Its investments consist of multifamily and healthcare properties located primarily in the upper Midwest states of Minnesota and North Dakota.

