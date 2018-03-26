California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,323 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.67% of RadNet worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 85.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 232,524 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the third quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 352,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 133,515 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the third quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the third quarter valued at about $1,006,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RadNet news, insider Jeffrey L. Linden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 922,001 shares in the company, valued at $12,068,993.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Stolper sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $197,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,907.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,927 shares of company stock worth $1,405,852. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ RDNT) opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. The firm has a market cap of $655.96, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. RadNet Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.46 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. analysts predict that RadNet Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. FIX assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of RadNet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated directly or indirectly through joint ventures, 305 centers located in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

