TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Position Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of TD Ameritrade worth $21,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,878,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,884,000 after acquiring an additional 473,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,003,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,999,000 after acquiring an additional 570,868 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,156,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 7.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,103,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,069,000 after acquiring an additional 267,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,192,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,088 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) opened at $56.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32,209.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 23.39%. sell-side analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 17,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $967,849.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,234.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMTD. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on TD Ameritrade from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised TD Ameritrade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.97.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Position Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-21-65-million-stake-in-td-ameritrade-holding-corp-amtd-updated.html.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.