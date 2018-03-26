Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Equifax worth $23,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 33.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $513,940,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE EFX) opened at $115.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.59 and a 1 year high of $147.02. The stock has a market cap of $13,916.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $838.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.70 million. Equifax had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Equifax’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, March 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc is a global provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions. Its products and services are based on databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data.

