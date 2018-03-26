California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 505,763 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,370,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Tapestry at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $552,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,978,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 6,229 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $300,424.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 6,185 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $314,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,158. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE TPR) opened at $51.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14,739.82, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 120.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $58.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-purchases-shares-of-505763-tapestry-inc-tpr-updated.html.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc, formerly Coach, Inc, is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. The Company’s brands include Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman.

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.