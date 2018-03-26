California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $21,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cleveland Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) opened at $90.86 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,697.58, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.43.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 51.54%.

In other news, CEO John Wiehoff sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $1,284,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $662,206.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,932.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,248 shares of company stock worth $2,704,578 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-trims-stake-in-c-h-robinson-worldwide-inc-chrw-updated.html.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a provider of transportation services and logistics solutions through a network of offices operating in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. The Company’s segments include North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.