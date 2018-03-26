Insider Buying: Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) CFO Purchases 961 Shares of Stock

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) CFO Deborah A. Jordan purchased 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,815.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,034. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $667.78, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray boosted their target price on Camden National from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Camden National in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after buying an additional 23,161 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services provider. The primary business of the Company and its subsidiary, Camden National Bank (the Bank), is to attract deposits from, and to extend loans to, consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit and commercial customers.

