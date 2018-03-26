Paloma Partners Management Co Has $990,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,608 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 216,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) opened at $70.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $70.59 and a twelve month high of $85.73. The company has a market cap of $52,382.30, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a $0.3665 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/canadian-national-railway-cni-shares-sold-by-paloma-partners-management-co-updated.html.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.