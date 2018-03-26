Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (ORIG) Holdings Reduced by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (NASDAQ:ORIG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,073,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 187,050 shares during the period. Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New comprises about 2.6% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned about 7.83% of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New worth $189,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lasry Marc acquired a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,299,000. OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,676,000. Lion Point Capital LP grew its position in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,851,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,230,000 after acquiring an additional 329,652 shares in the last quarter. Governors Lane LP grew its position in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 1,376,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,879,000 after acquiring an additional 430,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORIG shares. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (NASDAQ ORIG) opened at $25.19 on Monday. Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New Company Profile

Ocean Rig UDW Inc is a Cyprus-based offshore drilling contractor that provides oilfield services for oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling, and specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the drilling industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 13 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units, comprising of ultra deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs and ultra deepwater drill-ships.

