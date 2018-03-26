Capstone Turbine (CPST) and The Competition Critical Analysis

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ: CPST) is one of 26 public companies in the “MACHINERY-ELEC” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Capstone Turbine to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Capstone Turbine has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Turbine’s rivals have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capstone Turbine and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Turbine $77.17 million -$23.92 million -3.45 Capstone Turbine Competitors $5.44 billion $456.46 million 13.60

Capstone Turbine’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Turbine. Capstone Turbine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of Capstone Turbine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of shares of all “MACHINERY-ELEC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Capstone Turbine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of shares of all “MACHINERY-ELEC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Turbine and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Turbine -15.01% -66.93% -23.93% Capstone Turbine Competitors -235.44% -23.92% -14.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Capstone Turbine and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Turbine 0 0 4 0 3.00 Capstone Turbine Competitors 170 782 951 12 2.42

Capstone Turbine presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. As a group, “MACHINERY-ELEC” companies have a potential upside of 18.73%. Given Capstone Turbine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Capstone Turbine is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Capstone Turbine rivals beat Capstone Turbine on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation (Capstone) develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications, including cogeneration (combined heat and power), integrated combined heat and power (ICHP), and combined cooling, heat and power (CCHP), renewable energy, natural resources and critical power supply. The Company’s microturbines are used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications. Capstone offers micro turbines for commercial, industrial and utility users with product offerings ranging from 30 kilowatts (kW) to 1 megawatt in electric power output. The Company sells complete microturbine units, subassemblies, components and various accessories. It also remanufactures micro turbine engines and provides after-market parts and services. Its products include C30, C65, TA100, C200, C600, C800, C1000 and waste heat recovery generator. It also offers C65 and C200 ICHP systems.

