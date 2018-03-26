Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Position in South State Co. (SSB)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,274 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in South State by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,741,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,922,000 after buying an additional 536,109 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in South State by 1,597.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after purchasing an additional 344,539 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,229,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in South State by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 292,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 203,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in South State by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 680,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,311,000 after purchasing an additional 171,022 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ SSB) opened at $84.45 on Monday. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3,106.50, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. South State had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $151.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Cherry sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,018,599.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Pollok sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $127,218.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,108,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,252 shares of company stock worth $2,887,856 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

South State Profile

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is the largest bank holding company headquartered in South Carolina. Founded in 1933, the company’s primary subsidiary, South State Bank, has been serving the financial needs of its local communities in 19 South Carolina counties, 12 Georgia counties and 4 North Carolina counties for over 80 years.

