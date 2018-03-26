Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $126,000 Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 15,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 149,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 79,781 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 268,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 193,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) opened at $49.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $4,273.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.96.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $419.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.61 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

