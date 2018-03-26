Cardiome Pharma Corp (CRME) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cardiome Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CRME) (TSE:COM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiome Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). Cardiome Pharma also reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiome Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardiome Pharma.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mackie upgraded shares of Cardiome Pharma to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Cardiome Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Cardiome Pharma stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.57. 11,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,217. Cardiome Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRME. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiome Pharma by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiome Pharma by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiome Pharma by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 328,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiome Pharma

Cardiome Pharma Corp. (Cardiome) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular therapies for heart disease. The Company’s segments are Europe and Rest of World. Cardiome has two marketed, in-hospital, cardiology products, which include BRINAVESS (vernakalant IV), approved in Europe and other territories for the conversion of onset atrial fibrillation (AF) to sinus rhythm in adults, and AGGRASTAT (tirofiban hydrochloride (HCl)), indicated for use in patients with acute coronary syndrome.

