Cargojet Inc (TSE:CJT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Cargojet Inc (TSE:CJT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.212 per share on Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Cargojet (CJT) traded up C$1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$68.57. 35,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,065. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$42.72 and a 1-year high of C$69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.82, a P/E ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.14. Cargojet had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of C$118.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$100.15 million.

In other Cargojet news, insider Paul David Rinaldo sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total transaction of C$365,150.00.

CJT has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc is a provider of time sensitive overnight air cargo services. The Company’s cargo business comprises operating a domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between over 10 Canadian cities; providing aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) basis, operating between points in Canada, the United States and Europe; operating scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the United States and Bermuda, and between Canada and Europe, and providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the United States and other international destinations.

