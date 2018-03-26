Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.9% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 243.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,175,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,639,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,062,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $268,389,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 5,413.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,360,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226,697 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Pfizer by 32.0% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 24,369,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901,100 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

In other news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $64,676.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen sold 9,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $353,676.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,505.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,037 shares of company stock worth $9,064,785 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE PFE) traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,168,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,482,141. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $205,314.31, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

