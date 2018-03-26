Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Position Increased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Puma Biotechnology worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 26.0% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 923,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,627,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 265.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,743,000 after purchasing an additional 350,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBYI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $147.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $138.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Puma Biotechnology to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) opened at $69.85 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $136.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 10,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $991,683.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,155,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,462,600.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Paul Bryce sold 1,860 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $172,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,902.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of cancer. The Company focuses on in-licensing the development and commercialization rights to over three drug candidates, including PB272 (neratinib (oral)), PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)) and PB357.

