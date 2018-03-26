Castleark Management LLC Invests $5.35 Million in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 158,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Smart Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its position in Smart Global by 2,461.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 380,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 365,381 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Smart Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,319,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Smart Global by 1,465.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 152,368 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smart Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,296,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Smart Global by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 151,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 105,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) opened at $48.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,081.43 and a PE ratio of 12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $51.19.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Smart Global had a return on equity of 100.66% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. Smart Global’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGH. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Smart Global from $46.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Smart Global in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Smart Global to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Smart Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

In other Smart Global news, SVP Kiwan Kim sold 52,835 shares of Smart Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $1,881,982.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jack A. Pacheco sold 18,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $661,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,833 shares of company stock worth $4,540,321 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smart Global Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides specialty memory solutions. The Company manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks, servers and mobile memory for smartphones. The Company also serves original equipment manufacturer (OEM), customers to develop memory solutions.

