Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) Holdings Boosted by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,475 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Andeavor Logistics worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Andeavor Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,571,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Andeavor Logistics by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,683 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Andeavor Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,697,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Andeavor Logistics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,776,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,258,000 after acquiring an additional 97,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Andeavor Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) opened at $43.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9,442.29, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Andeavor Logistics has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $55.79.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.21). Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.00 million. equities analysts predict that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.52 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.66.

In other Andeavor Logistics news, Director Jeff A. Stevens purchased 1,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $92,862.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,035. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens purchased 41,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,377.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,474 shares in the company, valued at $12,270,525.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 83,929 shares of company stock worth $3,944,382 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Andeavor Logistics Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

