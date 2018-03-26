PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.05% of PVH worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 89,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo upped their target price on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays set a $156.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray set a $148.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Instinet assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

Shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) opened at $139.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10,759.34, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. PVH has a 1 year low of $96.85 and a 1 year high of $157.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.23%.

In related news, CEO Steven B. Shiffman sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $422,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $318,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,091 shares of company stock worth $2,382,742 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

