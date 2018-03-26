Castleark Management LLC Acquires 1,525 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,480,000 after purchasing an additional 423,544 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,504,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ ETFC) opened at $53.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $14,139.69, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Sclafani sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Simonich sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $407,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,579 shares of company stock worth $12,040,724 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETFC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

