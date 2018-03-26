Castleark Management LLC Lowers Stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Total by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,283,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $402,633,000 after purchasing an additional 331,347 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Total by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,588,778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $198,388,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Total by 1,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,414,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $188,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Total by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,411,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $188,580,000 after acquiring an additional 199,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Total by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,227,884 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,157,000 after acquiring an additional 56,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) opened at $56.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140,383.48, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.50. Total SA has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.35 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.03%. equities analysts predict that Total SA will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $0.7637 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Total SA (Total) is an oil and gas company. The Company has three segments: an Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas and power; a Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, and also includes the activities of oil trading and shipping, and a Marketing & Services segment, including the activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products, as well as the activity of New Energies.

