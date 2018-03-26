Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:CPRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 134.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray set a $8.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $262.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc, is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. The Company has three drugs in development: Firdapse, CPP-109 and CPP-115.

