Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Celadon Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 46.8118749094259 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Celadon Group (CGI) traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,396. Celadon Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $117.44, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Celadon Group Company Profile

Celadon Group, Inc (Celadon) is a truckload freight transportation provider. The Company’s segments are asset-based, asset-light, and equipment leasing and services. Its services involve point-to-point shipping for its customers within the United States, between the United States and Mexico, and between the United States and Canada.

