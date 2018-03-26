Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. – American Depositary Shares (APOP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:APOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. offers biomedical services. It provides stem cell transplantation, disease management, regenerative medicine, clinical research and other services. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. – American Depositary Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. – American Depositary Shares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:APOP) traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 51,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,662. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. – American Depositary Shares has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $38.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 4.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. – American Depositary Shares stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:APOP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. – American Depositary Shares at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. – American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

