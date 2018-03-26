Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,588 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Centerstate Bank worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 49,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 218,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSFL shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Centerstate Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Brean Capital raised Centerstate Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Centerstate Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Centerstate Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL) opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,177.91 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $28.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Oakley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Centerstate Bank Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation, formerly CenterState Banks, Inc, is a financial holding company, which owns CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. (CenterState Bank or the Bank). The Company provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses and industries. The Company’s segments include commercial and retail banking, correspondent banking and capital markets division, and corporate overhead and administration.

