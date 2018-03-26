Cfra Analysts Give Vossloh (VOS) a €35.00 Price Target

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been given a €35.00 ($43.21) price target by equities researchers at Cfra in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

VOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($51.85) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($46.91) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($56.79) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Commerzbank set a €49.00 ($60.49) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($65.43) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €47.92 ($59.16).

Shares of Vossloh (ETR:VOS) traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €39.70 ($49.01). The company had a trading volume of 18,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,937. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of €36.60 ($45.19) and a fifty-two week high of €63.99 ($79.00). The company has a market capitalization of $629.12 and a PE ratio of 37.45.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation divisions. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

