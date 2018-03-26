CGG (CGG) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

CGG (NYSE: CGG) is one of 85 public companies in the “OIL MACH/SVC/DRILL” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CGG to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Dividends

CGG pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 71.5%. CGG pays out -6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “OIL MACH/SVC/DRILL” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out -83.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CGG and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGG 0 0 1 0 3.00 CGG Competitors 1141 4197 4529 169 2.37

As a group, “OIL MACH/SVC/DRILL” companies have a potential upside of 23.51%. Given CGG’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CGG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

CGG has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGG’s rivals have a beta of 1.69, meaning that their average share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CGG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGG -39.01% -66.78% -11.14% CGG Competitors -14.47% -14.13% -3.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CGG and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CGG $1.32 billion -$514.90 million -0.09 CGG Competitors $2.01 billion -$157.82 million 1.55

CGG’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CGG. CGG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of CGG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of shares of all “OIL MACH/SVC/DRILL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of shares of all “OIL MACH/SVC/DRILL” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CGG rivals beat CGG on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About CGG

CGG SA (CGG) is a manufacturer of geophysical equipment. The Company provides marine, land and airborne data acquisition services, as well as a range of other geoscience services, including data imaging, geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services, and collecting, developing and licensing geological data. Its segments include Contractual Data Acquisition; Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR); Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources. The Contractual Data Acquisition includes marine, and land and multi-physics. Its GGR segment includes the Multi-client business line and the Subsurface Imaging and Reservoir business lines (processing and imaging of geophysical data, reservoir characterization, geophysical consulting and software services, geological data library and data management solutions). The Equipment segment consists of its manufacturing and sales activities for seismic equipment. It operates through Saturno, a multi-client survey over Santos Basin Offshore Brazil.

