Chegg (CHGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.37 Million

Brokerages expect Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) to announce sales of $74.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.00 million. Chegg reported sales of $62.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $74.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.50 million to $300.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $358.64 million per share, with estimates ranging from $355.34 million to $361.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.61 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

CHGG stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.16. 1,512,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,781. The stock has a market cap of $2,344.41, a P/E ratio of -105.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.49. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 56,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $1,234,850.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 563,094 shares in the company, valued at $12,236,032.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $1,773,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 675,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,694,067.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 953,640 shares of company stock worth $18,856,053 over the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Chegg by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Chegg by 106.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chegg by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Chegg by 9.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 51,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chegg by 5.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc is a student-first connected learning platform. The Company helps students study for college admission exams, find the colleges, get grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. The Company matches domestic and international students with colleges, universities and other academic institutions (collectively referred to as colleges) in the United States.

