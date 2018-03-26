Chemours (NYSE:CC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16

Media headlines about Chemours (NYSE:CC) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chemours earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.9375420032518 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group upped their price target on Chemours to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,595.06, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Chemours has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $58.08.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Chemours had a return on equity of 115.54% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Paul Kirsch sold 13,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $688,637.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,280.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Newman sold 29,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,445,251.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.

